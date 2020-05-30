Whitsun 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS And Messages to Send on Pentecost Sunday

Pentecost Sunday Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whitsun or Whitsunday is the Christian festival of Pentecost which falls on the seventh Sunday after Easter. The observance commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Christ's disciples as mentioned in the Acts chapter of The Bible. Pentecost 2020 falls on May 31. Followers of both Judaism and Christianity celebrate Pentecost by observing various customs and traditions. They wish each other saying Happy Pentecost or Happy Whitsun. As we celebrate Whitsun 2020, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Whitsun HD images, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, messages and SMS to send on the occasion. You can also share these wishes as Instagram Stories and on Hike. Pentecost Sunday 2020 Date And Significance: Know The Meaning of Whitsun; Celebrations And Traditions Related to the Day Observed by Christians & Jews.

In Jewish Pentecost, every male Jew living within twenty miles of Jerusalem must visit Jerusalem to participate in the feast. Jewish Pentecost is also known by the name Shebuot or Shavuot (The Feast of Weeks). It was earlier celebrated as a post-harvest thanksgiving feast, later it came to be included in remembrance of God's Covenants with Noah and Moses. While Christmas is believed to be Jesus Christ' birthday, Pentecost is considered to be the birthday of the Church, for those born again into Christ's spiritual body. For Christians, Pentecost marks the end of the Easter season.

Pentecost WhatsApp Message: Happy Pentecost to You and Your Family. I Wish That You Are Showered With the Choicest Blessings of Jesus Christ and Blessed With a Wonderful Feast Time With the People You Love.

Pentecost Facebook Greetings: Wishing You Happiness and Peace, Love and Joy on the Occasion of Pentecost Sunday. Have a Wonderful Day Ahead.

Pentecost WhatsApp Message: Wisdom and Understanding, Peace and Happiness Are What I Wish for You on the Special Day of Pentecost Sunday.

Pentecost Facebook Greetings: May You Are Blessed by the Holy Spirit With Happiness, Good Health, Great Fortune and Prosperity As You Celebrate Pentecost With the People You Love.

Pentecost WhatsApp Message: Wishing You Peace and Happiness This Pentecost Sunday.

Pentecost Facebook Greetings: May All Your Good Deeds Bring Sweet Results to You and Make You Prosperous and Happy.

Pentecost Sunday WhatApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people also use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can also download Pentecost Sunday WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Pentecost Sunday!