Go Topless Day 2020 is on August 23, and it will be different this year. Because of the pandemic, there are chances that most of the organisers would cancel the parades, but you can still participate in the topless freedom movement, by looking at some of the most powerful photos of women, baring their chest in public. Go Topless Day 2020 coincides with Women’s Equality Day in the United States of America. On this day, women and men from all walks of life come together to celebrate topless freedom laws and also protests against those US states where topless women are prohibited. The event was first observed in 2007, and over the time, the participation has only increased. Hence, to honour Go Topless Day previous editions, we bring some of the most powerful photos that show topless women, participating in rallies and parades.

Go Topless, a Nevada group formed by Claude Vorilhon, leader of the Raelian Movement, a UFO religion founded the revolutionary day, in response to the arrest of Phoenix Feeley (Jill Coccaro), an activist, who was detained for being topless in public in New York, in 2005. Ever since, women come together, every year, on the Sunday, approaching to Women’s Equality Day date (August 26) and go topless in public, on gender equality grounds. Let us take a look at some of the photos of women from the previous editions of Go Topless Day rallies. Ocean City Ban on Topless Women at Beach Upheld by Judge, but Should Society Differentiate Between Male and Female Breasts?

Photo From Go Topless Day Rally:

Fighting Patriarchy!

Go Topless Pride Parade From NYC

Fighting For Gender Equality

All We Ask For is Equality!

Bare Skin!

It should be noted here that Go Topless Day is significantly observed in the US. According to Go Topless organisation, women are legally allowed to go topless in many US states; again, there are nearly a dozen states, still ambiguous about the matter.

