Sex Query of The Week: How Soon Should You Get Tested for STIs After Having Unprotected Sex with a New Partner during The Lockdown?

Image Is For Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: File Image)

Q. I started seeing someone a few months back, and I moved in with him to spend the time together during the lockdown. We had unprotected sex in many instances, and now the hypochondriac in me is getting me worried about STIs. I recently got to know that he had a few one-night stands before we met. Like the anxiety around COVID-19 was not enough, that I am now anxious about STIs. With no clarity on when normalcy will return, how soon should I be tested for STIs?

Ans. You should ideally get tested for STIs within a week of having unprotected sex. Not all STIs exhibit symptoms, so you need to get yourself tested at the earliest if you feel that you have been exposed to a possible infection. Sex Query Of the Week: Can A Condom Break In Water? How Effective Is This Contraception Method to Prevent STIs and Unwanted Pregnancy.

Tests for Gonorrhea and Chlamydia

STIs like gonorrhoea, chlamydia and trichomoniasis can be tested via swab whereas your doctor will only be able to diagnose herpes if there is a presence of a lesion. Sex Query of the Week: How Long Does it Take to Get Pregnant After Having Sex?

Tests for HIV and HPV

Blood tests is needed for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis, and you need to get a pap smear done to diagnose HPV. If you have a serious concern about HIV exposure, you need to get the tests done again after a few months. If you are worried that you may have contracted an STI, find the most common symptoms here.

Remember, while most STIs can be treated with a one-time antibiotic dose, prevention is always better than cure. So, make sure that you still have your condoms within reach and check that they have not expired as it can cause them to break.