International Biodiesel Day is an annual observance that takes place on August 10 across the world. The day also referred to as World Biofuel Day, aims to turn the focus to non-fossil fuels, and most importantly, it honours the research experiments by Sir Rudolf Diesel. In 1893, Diesel ran an engine with peanut oil and predicted that in the future, fossil fuels would be replaced with vegetable oil after he designed the machine to work on both petroleum fuel and vegetable oil. This opened the possibility for organic oils, which are renewable sources. Hence, International Biodiesel Day commemorates the discovery of the diesel engine by Rudolf Diesel. World Biofuel Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Creates Awareness About the Importance of Non-Fossil Fuels.

As we celebrate International Biodiesel Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of International Biodiesel Day 2023 wishes, International Biodiesel Day 2023 greetings, and International Biodiesel Day HD wallpapers which you can download and share with your family, friends, and relatives. You can also download these International Biodiesel Day 2023 wishes and messages and send them to your loved ones as greetings to mark the day. Know Why Biofuels Are Important for India.

International Biodiesel Day 2023 Wishes

Biodiesel Day 2023 (File Image)

International Biodiesel Day 2023 Images

Biodiesel Day 2023 (File Image)

International Biodiesel Day HD Images

Biodiesel Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

International Biodiesel Day 2023 Wallpapers

Biodiesel Day 2023 Message (File Image)

International Biodiesel Day 2023 Image

Biodiesel Day 2023 (File Image)

Biodiesel is an alternative fuel that can be used in place of fossil fuels. It is manufactured from vegetable oils, recycled grease, algae, and animal fat, thus making it a sustainable non-fossil energy. They have the benefits of reduction of import dependence, a cleaner environment, additional income to farmers, and employment generation. PM Modi to Dedicate 2G Ethanol Plant in Panipat to Nation.

In India, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas observed World Biofuel Day on August 10 since 2015. International Biodiesel Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of non-fossil fuels as an alternative source to run vehicles and machines.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).