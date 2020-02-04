World Cancer Day 2020 Images and Inspirational Quotes: Thoughtful Sayings to Raise Awareness of Cancer and Encourage Its Prevention

World Cancer Day 2020 Images With Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Cancer Day is an international event which every year is observed on February 4. The day is led by the Union for International Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008. World Cancer Day is associated with a significant theme to encourage its prevention. The theme for World Cancer Day 2020 is “I Am and I Will,” to acknowledge that everyone has the capacity to act in the face of cancer. The article consists of the most comprehensive list of inspirational and motivational World Cancer Day 2020 images with quotes to raise the awareness of cancer and encourage its prevention. On the occasion of World Cancer Day 2020 today, send these thoughtful sayings to anyone you know is fighting the disease. World Cancer Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know The History And Significance of The Day That Aims To Increase Cancer Awareness.

Multiple initiatives are run across to show support for those affected by cancer. World Cancer Day was established on February 4, 2000, at the World Cancer Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium. The summit was held in Paris. When someone is dealing with something as serious as cancer, they need inspiration each and every day. Such motivational words make a difference in their perspective towards life. From Vaccines to Diet, Easy Prevention Methods to Help Cut Down the Risk of Developing Cancer.

Some of the Cancer Day 2020 quotes below are by the survivors and fighters. The motivational posts and quotes by cancer survivors give others the spirit to fight against the disease. Besides, these words also motivate others to understand and increase their knowledge about cancer. Find out the World Cancer Day 2020 images along with quotes to share with everyone you know and increase the awareness and encourage its prevention.

“You Beat Cancer by How You Live, Why You Live and in the Manner in Which You Live.”

“I Think Cancer Is a Hard Battle to Fight Alone or With Another Person at Your Side, but I Will Say Having Someone to Pick You Up When You Fall, Stand by Your Side Through Every Appointment and Delivery of Bad News, Is Priceless.” – Jenna Morasca

“The Most Important Thing in Illness Is Never to Lose Heart.” – Nikolai Lenin

“You Are Braver Than You Believe, Stronger Than You Seem, Smarter Than You Think, and Twice As Beautiful as You’d Ever Imagined.”

“You Know, Once You’ve Stood Up to Cancer, Everything Else Feels Like a Pretty Easy Fight.” – David H. Koch

“Time Is Shortening. But Every Day That I Challenge This Cancer and Survive Is a Victory for Me.” – Ingrid Bergman

We hope the above Cancer Day 2020 quotes will give you a different prospect to life and the significance to embrace it. Our personal actions can be powerful and impactful and as of now. This is what we can do about cancer, and counter the fatalistic belief that nothing can be done about the disease.