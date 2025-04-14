World Chagas Disease Day is an annual event observed on April 14 to raise awareness about Chagas disease, a potentially life-threatening illness caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi. World Chagas Disease Day was celebrated for the first time in 2020. Chagas disease, also known as ‘silent or silenced disease’ which mainly affects people without access to health care or people without a political voice. The disease progresses slowly and often shows an asymptomatic clinical course. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), if the disease goes without treatment, it can lead to severe cardiac and digestive alterations and can potentially become fatal. The WHO data states that with 7 million infections globally and significant mortality rates, it poses a substantial public health threat. An estimated 10,000 people die from Chagas disease every year, and over 100 million people are at risk of acquiring the disease. In this article, let’s know more about World Chagas Disease Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Chagas Disease Day 2025 Date

World Chagas Disease Day 2025 falls on Monday, April 14.

World Chagas Disease Day 2025 Theme

World Chagas Disease Day 2025 theme is ‘Prevent, Control, Care: Everyone’s role in Chagas disease’

World Chagas Disease Day History

World Chagas Disease Day was first celebrated on April 14, 2020. The annual event was named after Carlos Ribeiro Justiniano Chagas, the Brazilian doctor who diagnosed the first case on April 14, 1909. The creation of World Chagas Disease Day was approved on May 24, 2019 at the 72nd session of the World Health Assembly. It was officially created at the WHA plenary on May 28, 2019. The proposal for a World Chagas Disease Day was instituted by the International Federation of Associations of People Affected by Chagas Disease, and was supported by several health institutions, universities, research centres, organizations and foundations.

World Chagas Disease Day Significance

World Chagas Disease Day is an important global event that helps in educating people of the world and putting a spotlight on Chagas disease, the suffering it causes and the actions needed for equitable access to health care and services for everyone affected by the disease.

Chagas disease is prevalent among poor populations of continental Latin America but is increasingly being detected in other countries and continents. Raising awareness of the disease is essential to improve the rates of early treatment and cure. World Chagas Disease Day is one of 11 official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).