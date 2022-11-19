On Saturday, India Gate, Qutub Minar, North Block and South Block and Parliament building illuminated in blue light to mark World Children's Day. Pictures of the buildings illuminated in blue light have gone viral on social media. This year, the theme of World Children's Day 2022 is 'Inclusion, For Every Child'. This year's theme aims to empower children to call for a better future and a more equal and an inclusive world. International Dyslexia Awareness Month 2022: Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block and India Gate Illuminate in Red Lights To Raise Awareness (See Pics).

Marking World Children's Day

Delhi | India Gate, Qutub Minar, North Block & South Block and Parliament building illuminated in blue light to mark World Children’s Day pic.twitter.com/BsB4uX7Vfo — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)