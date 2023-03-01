World Civil Defence Day is an annual observance across the world that is focused on celebrating those who enroll for civil defence organisations and highlighting the key role they play in keeping the community safe and well. World Civil Defence Day 2023 will be marked on March 1 and is sure to be filled with various fun activities and events. Every year, the observance of World Civil Defence Day is focused on a dedicated theme and helps people to raise awareness on key issues surrounding this subject. As we prepare to celebrate World Civil Defence Day 2023, people are sure to share World Civil Defence Day Images and Wallpaper, Happy World Civil Defence Day 2023 wishes and messages, World Civil Defence Day greetings, Happy World Civil Defence Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. World Civil Defence Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day in Honour of Civil Defence Organizations.

The observance of World Civil Defence Day has been an annual affair since 1990, when the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) declared this global observance. The observance of World Civil Defence Day is an important reminder of just how crucial the role of civil defence organizations actually is, in peacekeeping as well as maintaining the safety and security of various communities in the world. More often than not, the hardships of people working for civil defence are often neglected or not talked about. World Civil Defence Day gives people the chance to address these facts and also celebrate the people in their life who take on this challenging role day in and day out.

The annual theme of World Civil Defence Day 2023 is Uniting the world’s leading industry specialists for the safety & security of future generations. This topic is especially important in the current time and age when the number of natural and man-made challenges that we need to be safeguarded against seems to be increasing and more unpredictable than ever before. We hope these wishes help add to your celebration of World Civil Defence Day 2023!

