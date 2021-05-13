“No party is complete without cocktails! My friends all have different tastes when it comes to their drink of choice, so I like to maintain a well-stocked bar with different kinds of alcohol to keep everyone happy," Khloe Kardashian had said. Drinking is one of the ways of bonding together in the 20th century. For a fun night out, cocktail provides necessary excitement. To celebrate that we observe World Cocktail Day.

World Cocktail Day 2021 Date:

World Cocktail Day is celebrated annually on May 13. World Cocktail Day 2021 falls on Thursday. The day marks the publication of the first definition of a cocktail on May 13 in the year 1806.

World Cocktail Day History:

World Cocktail Day is celebrated on May 13 as it marks the day of the first definition of the cocktail. On May 13, 1806, The New York tabloid The Balance and Columbian Repository defined a cocktail as "a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters". Oxford defines a cocktail as "an alcoholic drink consisting of a spirit or spirits mixed with other ingredients, such as fruit juice or cream."

How to Celebrate World Cocktail Day 2021?

Since the world is struggling with the novel coronavirus pandemic, you can host an indoor party at your place instead of going to the bar and check out new cocktail recipes and make your kitchen into an experimental place. You could create your own home bar and serve mouth-watering cocktails or make your own cocktail creations.

You can also celebrate the World Cocktail Day event on social media by sharing pictures of your drinks using hashtags- #WorldCocktailDay and #WorldCocktailDay2021.

