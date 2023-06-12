The World Day Against Child Labour is held every year on June 12 across the world. The day is intended to serve as a catalyst for the growing worldwide movement against child labour. It is an International Labour Organization (ILO)-sanctioned holiday. World Day Against Child Labour was first launched in 2002 with an aim to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour. The theme for the World Day Against Child Labour 2023 is ‘Social Justice for All. End Child Labour!’. As World Day Against Child Labour 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about World Day Against Child Labour 2023 date, theme, history and significance of the global event. Himachal Assembly to Hold 'Baal Satra' to Mark World Day Against Child Labour.

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 Date

World Day Against Child Labour will be observed on Monday, June 12.

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 Theme

The theme for the World Day Against Child Labour 2023 is ‘Social Justice for All. End Child Labour!’

World Day Against Child Labour History

World Day Against Child Labour was first established in 2002 by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The aim of the day was to draw constant attention to the issue of child labour and to revise strategies to eliminate child labour. Since 2002, the World Day Against Child Labour has been observed on June 12 every year. While acknowledging the magnitude of child labour, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously adopted a resolution declaring 2021 as the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour and has asked the ILO to take the lead in its implementation. World Day Against Child Labour Quotes & Messages: Download Images, Wallpapers and Thoughts To Mark Child Labor Day.

World Day Against Child Labour Significance

World Day Against Child Labour holds great significance as the day draws attention towards the problem of child labour and to find ways to eradicate it. The special day dedicated to raising awareness on child labour highlights the harmful mental and physical problems faced by children forced into child labour worldwide. According to reports, for nearly two decades, the world has been making steady progress in reducing child labour. But over the past few years, conflicts, crises and the COVID-19 pandemic have forced millions of kids into child labour due to increasing poverty. As per the UN, 160 million children are still engaged in child labour at present, which is almost one in ten children worldwide.

