World Day for International Justice, is also referred to as Day of International Criminal Justice or International Justice Day, celebrated on July 17 every year to recognise the emerging system of international criminal justice. The intension behind celebrating the day is to help prevent serious crimes from taking place. The day, therefore, unites everyone, who wants to support justice and promote victims' rights.

July 17 is the date of the adoption of the treaty that created the International Criminal Court (ICC). World Day for International Justice promotes international criminal justice and also supports the work of the ICC. At the Review Conference of the Rome Statute held in Kampala (Uganda), the Assembly of State Parties decided to celebrate July 17 as the Day of International Criminal Justice in the year 2010.

The day also holds another significance, it commemorates the historic adoption of the Rome Statute in the year 1998. It further marks the importance of continuing the fight against impunity and bringing justice for the victims of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide

Date of World Day for International Justice

World Day for International Justice is celebrated on July 17 and this year the day falls on a Friday.

Significance of World Day for International Justice

Each year, on this day, people across the world host events to promote international criminal justice, especially to support ICC. World Day for International Justice reminds people across the world to stay committed to justice and to ensure continued support for the international justice system.

