Happy World Emoji Day 2020! Do you even know, today is dedicated to celebrating the use of emojis and emoticons? They have become such an integral part of communication. World Emoji Day is celebrated every year on July 17 which usually even sees events, workshops and contest that revolve around the use of these emoticons and smileys. On this day, we tell you more about the history and significance of this day and what prompted to have such a celebration. World Emoji Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Emoticons to Celebrate The Loved And Unavoidable, Online Chat Feature.

History and Significance

World Emoji Day is a fairly recent observance that is held since the year 2014. The purpose of this day is to promote the use of emojis and spread the enjoyment that they bring to all of those around us. It was reportedly started Jeremy Burge who is the London-based founder of Emojipedia. The platform keeps a tab on all emojis which are released across platforms be it Apple devices, Android phones, Microsoft or any other majorly used operating systems and platforms. July 17th is the date that Apple shows its iconic red and black calendar emoji, which has been same now on most systems. The site emojipedia, the emojis are categorised into animals, food, flags, persons, smileys, flags and it gives an explanation of each of the symbols and what they are used for.

It is essentially a day that celebrates all emojis, old and new. On this day, there are some contests and awards too. In 2019, the World Emoji Awards determined both the Most Popular New Emoji and the Most Anticipated Emoji! The same would be organised this day too.

Check The Tweet Here:

Emojipedia's Chief Emoji Officer @jeremyburge joins @kyliegillies and @larryemdur on @morningshowon7 to exclusively reveal the Most Popular New Emoji for #WorldEmojiDay ⏰ 9.45am AEST 📆 July 17 📺 Channel 7 pic.twitter.com/od97usrKPB — World Emoji Day 📅 (@WorldEmojiDay) July 16, 2020

Given the evergrowing popularity of using the emojis and emoticons, several companies introduced newer symbols and signs to facilitate conversations. We all love using emojis don't we, so how about using more of them today and celebrate this day!

