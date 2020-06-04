World Environment Day 2020 Messages in Hindi & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, WED Quotes, GIF Greetings and Facebook Messages to Send on Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas

Paryavaran Diwas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Environment Day or WED is annually celebrated on June 5. In the Hindi language, this day is known as Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas. This event takes place under the observation of the United Nations whose aim is to raise awareness related to the preservation of nature. The foods we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the climate that makes our planet habitable all come from nature, therefore, it's the responsibility of each one of us to take steps to improve the environment around us. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for World Environment Day 2020 messages, wishes and greetings in Hindi to celebrate Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas. We will also help you with WED quotes, motivational message, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook greetings to motivate people to preserve nature. World Environment Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, WED Quotes, GIF Greetings and Facebook Messages to Send on Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas.

Discussion related to the observation of the World Environment Day first took place in the year 1972 by the UN General Assembly at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Two years later in the year 1974, the first WED was held with the theme 'Only One Earth'. The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is 'Celebrate Biodiversity' and 'Time For Nature', it will be hosted in Colombia in partnership with Germany. World Environment Day 2020: From Reusable Cotton Pads to Menstrual Cups, Eco-Friendly Ways to Follow During Periods That Are Better For You And the Planet!

Unfortunately, this year due to coronavirus pandemic situation, no outdoor rally will be organised for World Environment Day. However, the social media platform will be best used to make people realise about the importance of planting trees, saving water, doing paperless work, avoiding excessive use of electricity and vehicles. You can play your part on World Environment Day 2020, by sending out motivational Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas 2020 messages in Hindi to your contacts. You can also do a free download of WED HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers and GIF greetings from below. World Environment Day 2020: From Facewash to Coffee, Daily Use Things & Activities You Have No Idea Are Damaging the Environment! Here's What You Can Do For a Sustainable Future.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jan Jan Ki Ab Yahi Hai Pukar, Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas Hai Hum Sabka Tyohar! Paryavaran Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aao Milkar Ped Paudhe Lagaye, Paryavaran Ko Nasht Hone Se Bachaye, Sabhi Milkar Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas Manaye! Paryavaran Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yadi Dharti Ko Surakshit Banana Hai, Toh Paryavaran Diwas Manana Hai! Paryavaran Diwas Ki Dher Saari Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jab Hariyali Chati Hai, Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Aati Hai! Paryavaran Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: पेड़ – पौधे मत करो नष्ट, साँस लेने में होगा कष्ट

WhatsApp Message Reads: पर्यावरण की करोगे रक्षा, धरती की होगी सुरक्षा!

