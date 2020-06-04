World Environment Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, WED Quotes, GIF Greetings and Facebook Messages to Send on Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas

World Environment Day (File Image)

World Environment Day or WED is annually celebrated on June 5. It is called Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas in Hindi. World Environment Day 2020 falls on Friday. Now, this occasion is the principal vehicle of the United Nations for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. This day was first observed in the year 1974 and since then it has become a flagship campaign to encourage people to contribute a bit for solving environmental issues like marine pollution, human overpopulation and global warming. Exchanging World Environment Day greetings, Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas wishes in Hindi and HD images on the day is a great way of discussing this important topic. This is why we bring you a collection of free Happy World Environment Day 2020 greetings, World Environment Day quotes, World Environment Day HD images, WED messages in Hindi along with HD wallpapers. We will also help you with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook wishes and SMS to celebrate World Environment Day 2020. World Environment Day 2020: From Reusable Cotton Pads to Menstrual Cups, Eco-Friendly Ways to Follow During Periods That Are Better For You And the Planet!

World Environment Day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1972 on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Over 143 countries participate in raising awareness for the preservation of the environment on World Environment Day. The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is, 'Time for Nature,' with an aim to provide the essential infrastructure that supports life on Earth and human development. World Environment Day 2020: From Facewash to Coffee, Daily Use Things & Activities You Have No Idea Are Damaging the Environment! Here's What You Can Do For a Sustainable Future.

Unfortunately, this year due to coronavirus pandemic situation, there won't be any outdoor rally or event organised on World Environment Day 2020. However, the social media platform will be used to make people realise the importance of preserving the Environment and also motivate people to go green by planting more trees and make less use of the personal vehicle. You can become part of World Environment Day 2020 campaign by simply downloading Happy World Environment Day messages in Hindi. You can download these Environment Day awareness message from below and play your part in protecting our mother nature.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Not Yours, nor Mine. It Is Ours. So, Protect Your Mother Who Nourished You. Happy World Environment Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: One Earth, One World, One Environment! Happy Environment Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Such Beautiful Sight to Behold, Such Views to Savour, It Is Our Lovely Little World, Let Us Preserve It Forever! Happy Environment Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: World Environment Day Will Keep Reminding Us of the Wrong We Did to Our Environment and the Right We Need to Do to Correct It All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Cannot Imagine Life Without Environment. We Cannot Imagine Success, Money, Prosperity Without Environment. It Always Comes First and We Must Take Charge of Making It Our Priority. Wishing a Very Happy World Environment Day 2020.

How to Download Happy World Environment Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download creative Happy World Environment Day WhatsApp stickers by clicking here. We wish you Happy World Environment Day 2020, go green, plant more trees, avoid the use of plastic bags and likewise do more activities which will help preserve our nature.