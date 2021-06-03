World Environment Day is celebrated on 5th June 2021. On this day people from across the world highlight the importance of saving the environment not just for this generation but also the future generations. On this day events are organized across the globe in order to raise awareness about our ecosystem, not only aimed at regular citizens of the world but also encourage government organisations to pay attention to the need of the hour and protect our planet from further harm. To celebrate this day you can start by sending beautiful messages and greetings to family, friends and associates to inspire them to make this earth a better place.

Greetings and Wishes For World Environment Day

Mother Nature has always been kind to us and now it is time to return all the favours by showing a responsible attitude towards the environment. Warm wishes on World Environment Day 2020 to you.

World Environment Day 2020 is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let us make a promise to make our planet a greener and healthier place for us to live and enjoy life!!

World Environment Day will keep reminding us of the wrong we did to our environment and the right we need to do to correct it all.

Those who ignore their surroundings will soon have to face the agitation of Mother Nature…. Let us act and take care of our environment.

Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us promise to make it a better place to live!

Let us pledge to make a cleaner and greener environment”. We must join hands to save our beautiful planet as there is no other place in the universe so beautiful, so vibrant and so lively. Let us be more responsible. Happy World Environment Day 2020.

Messages For World Environment Day

Harmony with the environment is the need of the hour. With discord, we will soon be left with nothing in our hands.

Never blame the environment but always blame yourself for not taking care of the most precious gift God gave us.

What should be our first priority is sadly the last one….. Always keep the environment before everything else!!!

The best that we can do for our coming generations is that save the environment for them.

Let us take a pledge to make our environment healthier and greener on World Environment Day.

The onus of saving our environment is on us and World Environment Day is a reminder.

To celebrate this day by spreading the message of a sustainable future devoid of environmental deterioration and have a great World Environment Day.

