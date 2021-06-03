Merely a few days away from World Environment Day, Snapchat unveiled their new Bitmojis in celebration of our wonderful, fragile eco-system. The World Environment Day celebrated on June 5th with the theme "Ecosystem Restoration," will encourage folks around the world to spread awareness about the fragile ecosystem and the need to restore it to its former glory for a sustainable future. Snapchat was quick to jump onto this noble endeavour and took up this opportunity to encourage its users to use emojis that include acts like watering plants, growing new plants, saving water, and more to share and spread their love for the environment.

Snapchat has a history of releasing Bitmojis for different occasions around the world. Snapchat also has special Bitmojis for Pride month. Snapchat recently launched Bitmojis for Earth Day and also for Holi in India.

On Snapchat, Bitmojis can be shared on stories by simply clicking on the image and selecting the sticker option that can be found under the sticker/emojis section. You can also send it through snaps and chats by clicking on the World Environment Day sticker and choosing what you like the most. It's not only fun but also a great way to involve family and friends to spread awareness about saving the planet.

Snapchat Bitmojis circled around the theme of World Environment also has 9 Bitmojis for World Environment Day which highlights different messages and gestures such as, the switching off of lights and electrical appliances when not in use, taking walks to instil our love for nature and promoting recycling waste all in the spirit of preserving energy and protecting the environment.

