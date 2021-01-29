World Hijab Day is an annual event set up by Nazma Khan in 2013. The event takes place every year on 1 February in 140 countries around the world. Its purpose is for women of all religions and backgrounds to wear and experience hijab. To encourage. The organizers of the event described it as an opportunity for non-Muslim women to experience the hijab.

World Hijab Day 2021 Date, History & Significance

The credit for starting World Hijab Day goes to the woman named Nazma Khan. In fact, Nazma Khan started celebrating Hijab Day from 1 February 2013 with the aim of motivating Muslim women for social change. Its purpose is that every Muslim woman shows her solidarity with Islam and makes other Muslim women aware. On this day, Muslim women wear hijab as 'beautiful', 'confident' and 'strong'.

On this day, Muslim women wear a hijab with different prints and colours and take selfies and share them on social media with special messages. By doing this, she also inspires those Muslim women to wear hijab. At the same time, she also says that the hijab is the gift of God to women, which plays an important role in protecting women from all kinds of filth in the world. She celebrates this day as her strength. On this day, women jointly undertake a campaign about hijab, in which women are motivated to empower them.

What Is Hijab? Why do Muslim Women Wear it?

The mention of wearing a burkha or account is found in the holy book 'Qur'an Karim' of the Muslim religion. It describes how the dress of Muslim women and men should be. According to the Quran, Muslim women should wear only such clothes that their eyes, face, hands and feet are not visible to any alien. That is why Muslim women wear burqa or hijab and cover the body and face. Hijab in the Arabic language means covering the head. The woman's hair and neck are hidden after wearing it, just the face is visible.

