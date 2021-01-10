Happy World Hindi Day 2021! A lot of people may confuse this day with Hindi Diwas, but this is a different observance. World Hindi Day marks the anniversary of first World Hindi Conference which was held in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The World Hindi Conference has been organised in different countries like India, Mauritius, United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, United States. The aim of this day is to promote the language at a global level. For Indians, Hindi is the official language of the country so this day holds even much importance. On this day, people share Hindi Day wishes, greetings and messages with one another for Happy World Hindi Day. We have brought you a collection of beautiful quotes and sayings in Hindi which make as perfect Instagram stories or WhatsApp statuses. You can download these images for free and share them on your social media apps.

Hindi is the official language of India and a national level observance is also marked every year on September 14 as Hindi Diwas. It is words after all that make a language and what's better way to express the beauty of it if not through some quotes and sayings. So we have made a collection of beautiful quotes in Hindi on life and love, a bit of philosophy and understanding which not only reflect the beauty of life but also the language of expression. Scroll on to find some thoughtful messages and quotes in Hindi which you can send everyone on World Hindi Day. These are thoughts and sayings on life and love which can be perfect as Instagram stories or Facebook and WhatsApp statuses. And you can download them for absolutely free!

Beautiful Quotes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: अपनी ज़िन्दगी में वही इंसान कामयाब है ! जिसे टूटे को बनाना और रूठें को मनाना आता हैं !!

Hindi-Day-Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: अगर आपमें अहंकार है और आपको बहुत गुस्सा आता है ! तो ज़िन्दगी में आपको किसी और दुश्मन की कोई ज़रूरत नहीं !

Quotes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: तुम्हारी यादों से है मेरी ज़िन्दगी में रौनक ! इसलिए अपनी नहीं तुम्हारी ज़िन्दगी की दुआ करते हैं!

World-Hindi-Day-Quotes-in-Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: हर रिश्ते का नाम हो ये ज़रूरी तो नहीं ! कुछ बेनाम रिश्ते रुकी हुई ज़िन्दगी को सांसे दें जाते हैं!

Hindi-Day-Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: ज़िन्दगी जिन्हें खुशी नहीं देती ! उन्हें तजुर्बे बहुत देती है !

We hope you like these thoughtful quotes on life and love to share them with friends and family. You can use these to share along with World Hindi Day greetings and wishes. To all our readers, Happy World Hindi Day 2021!

