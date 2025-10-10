World Homeless Day is an annual event that is observed on October 10 around the globe. This day aims to raise awareness about the issues faced by people experiencing homelessness and encourage local communities and organisations to take action in response. World Homeless Day was first marked in 2010 and is now recognised globally with various events. World Homeless Day 2025 falls on Friday, October 10. This international day serves as a platform to celebrate good works, progress, and advocate for improved policies and funding that can help prevent and end homelessness. In this article, let’s know more about World Homeless Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. World Homeless Day Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Slogans, Sayings and Messages To Battle Homelessness.

World Homeless Day 2025 Date

World Homeless Day 2025 falls on Friday, October 10.

World Homeless Day History

World Homeless Day was first observed in 2010. As per historical records, this day was initiated through online conversations among social workers and activists to highlight the issue of homelessness and inspire community-driven solutions. Since 2010, World Homeless Day is marked each year on October 10. It aims to raise awareness about those living without shelter, offer a global stage for local initiatives, and bring people together in the mission to address, prevent, and ultimately end homelessness.

World Homeless Day Significance

World Homeless Day is an important event that raises awareness about the needs of people who experience homelessness. The day highlights the needs of homeless people and also educates people about homelessness and its causes. On this day, various events are held that encourage governments and communities to adopt sustainable solutions like affordable housing, healthcare access, and employment opportunities.

