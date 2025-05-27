World Hunger Day is an annual international day that is observed on May 28 to raise awareness about global hunger and to bring out solutions to end it. This day serves as an opportunity for all of us around the world to play our part in ending world hunger, for good. World Hunger Day was established in 2011 by The Hunger Project. This annual event aims to address the root causes of hunger and poverty and also highlights the importance of empowering communities to become self-reliant. World Hunger Day draws attention to governments and communities to find solutions for countries suffering from chronic hunger. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

World Hunger Day 2025 Date

World Hunger Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 28.

World Hunger Day History

World Hunger Day was founded by The Hunger Project in 2011 to call attention to the global food crisis. Since its establishment, World Hunger Day has been observed every year around the globe. Over the years, World Hunger Day has grown into a globally-recognised day. Millions of individuals, organisations, corporations and governments have come together to highlight the importance of creating a world without hunger. The Hunger Project was founded in 1977. It is a global movement dedicated to creating a world without hunger.

World Hunger Day Significance

The day serves as a platform to highlight the interconnectedness of hunger with issues like poverty, conflict, and climate change. It also underscores the necessity for collaborative efforts involving governments, organisations, and individuals to create sustainable food systems. On this day, various events like seminars, workshops are held to learn about the causes and consequences of hunger and to raise awareness about the global hunger crisis.

