World Immunization Day is an annual observance that is marked on November 10 in several countries around the globe. The day, also known as World Vaccination Day, is an initiative established by the World Health Organization (WHO). World Immunization Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against preventable diseases. World Immunization Day emphasizes the importance of ensuring that vaccines are accessible to everyone, regardless of any external factors. The day supports the goal of providing equal access to healthcare services. National Vaccination Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Necessity of Vaccination.

According to WHO, immunization prevents between 2 and 3 million deaths every year and protects children against various diseases. As World Immunization Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the World Immunization Day 2023 date and the significance of the global observance.

World Immunization Day 2023 Date

World Immunization Day 2023 will be observed on Friday, November 10.

World Immunization Day Significance

Immunization plays a crucial role in preventing outbreaks of infectious diseases, especially in vulnerable populations around the world. The ultimate goal of World Immunization Day is to educate individuals, families, and communities about the benefits of vaccination in preventing and controlling infectious diseases. The global event serves as an excellent opportunity to address concerns and myths about vaccines and encourages people to trust in the safety and effectiveness of immunization. Vaccines save millions of lives each year, they protect individuals from potentially life-threatening illnesses, especially vulnerable populations like infants, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).