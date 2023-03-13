Every year, the Government of India observes National Vaccination Day on March 16. The day aims to raise awareness about the necessity of vaccination. It also acknowledges and appreciates the hard work of frontline healthcare workers to ensure the vaccination of every child. India has made remarkable progress in scaling up routine immunization through intensified vaccination drives. Vaccination is the most effective method of preventing highly infectious diseases and keeping them at bay. National Vaccination Day is an important day that creates awareness regarding how effective vaccination is. As we mark National Vaccination Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. National COVID-19 Day 2023 Date: Know History And Significance Of The Day When Coronavirus Was Declared a Global Pandemic by WHO.

National Vaccination Day History

The history of vaccination in India dates back to the nineteenth century when the country pioneered modern immunizations. Over 51 years ago, India introduced the Bacille Calmette Guerin (BCG) vaccination to combat tuberculosis. Later in 1978, an immunisation program begun which included Typhoid and DPT immunizations (Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus). The same scheme was amended in 1985 and renamed the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), which was implemented in stages. Also, as per records, the first dose of oral polio vaccination was given in India on March 16 in the year 1995, giving a fillip to the vaccination programme in India. According to the World Health Organization, immunization is a process through which an individual’s immune system becomes fortified against foreign harm-causing agents.

National Vaccination Day Significance

National Vaccination Day plays a significant role in raising awareness about the importance of vaccination. The day highlights the need to get vaccinated and encourages individuals to stay healthy with a high immune system. This year’s National Immunisation Day is significant because India is continuing its largest vaccination drive to counter the Covid-19 pandemic. The country is moving towards measles and rubella elimination through the vaccination of over 324 million children between 2017 and 2020 through MR vaccination campaigns.

