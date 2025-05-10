World Lupus Day is a global event that is held on May 10 to raise awareness and educate people about lupus, a complex autoimmune disease. This annual event highlights the physical, emotional, and economic impact lupus has on millions of people around the world and calls for greater public understanding, research funding, and patient support. World Lupus Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 10. World Lupus Day is sponsored by the World Lupus Federation, a coalition of lupus patient organisations that was formed to improve the quality of life for people affected by lupus. World Lupus Day: From Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga, Five Celebrities Battling the Autoimmune Disease.

World Lupus Day 2025 Date

World Lupus Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 10.

What Is Lupus?

Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body like the skin, joints, and/or organs inside the body. The signs and symptoms of this condition tend to last longer than six weeks and often for many years. Autoimmune refers to a condition when the immune system cannot figure out the difference between foreign invaders and your body's healthy tissues and creates autoantibodies that attack and destroy healthy tissue. These autoantibodies cause inflammation, pain, and damage in various parts of the body.

World Lupus Day Significance

World Lupus Day is an important day that highlights the need for greater awareness and understanding of lupus. The annual event aims to provide education and services to people living with the disease and help them in all ways possible. This day increases awareness about improving early diagnosis, and pushes for better healthcare services.

Through coordinated efforts, the World Lupus Federation (WLF) works to expand global initiatives that create greater awareness and understanding of lupus, provide education and services to people living with the disease and advocate on their behalf.

