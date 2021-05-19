World Metrology Day is observed every year on May 20th as an annual celebration of the signature by representatives of seventeen nations of the Metre Convention held on 20 May 1875. The Convention laid down the framework for global collaboration in the science of measurement and its industrial, commercial and societal applications.

The theme for World Metrology Day 2021 is Measurement for Health. In the wake of the pandemic, this year, World Metrology Day urges citizens to create awareness of the importance of measurement in health, and as an extension, in the wellbeing of humans everywhere.

The original aim of the Metre Convention was to encourage worldwide uniformity of measurement and it remains as important today as it was in 1875.

In celebration of this day, here are a few quotes to share.

Every line would have been the same and the visuals would only be the difference without any viable measure

Life would have been much simpler if there were no number, but at the same time life wouldn’t have existed without them too!

Metrology is the basis on which physics rules the world. Think this again

Speaking of the truth, the world is a big bore without measurements

We have everything in control just because we know the trick to metrology

Metrology will forever be important and it cannot be replaced

World Metrology Day is a day set aside in honour of measurements. It is only fair to observe a day of measurements since it makes life easier to understand.

