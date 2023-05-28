World Milk Day is an annual observance that, as the name suggests, is focused on recognising the importance of milk as a global food. World Milk Day 2023 will be observed on June 1 and is an important global observance that was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. The celebration of World Milk Day 2023 is sure to be filled with various events and initiatives that aid the cause. As we prepare to celebrate World Milk Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, World Milk Day 2023 theme and more. Milk Quality Test: Nearly 35% of Milk Samples Found To Be Non-Conforming to Norms.

When is World Milk Day 2023?

World Milk Day 2023 will be celebrated on June 1. First designed by the FOA in 2001, World Milk Day has been a very important observance year after year. June 1 was chosen as the date because many countries were already celebrating a milk day during that time of year.

World Milk Day 2023 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Milk Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps to highlight various aspects of this topic in an organised and consistent manner. World Milk Day 2023 will focus on showcasing how dairy is reducing its environmental footprint while also providing nutritious foods and livelihoods. Adulterated Milk Products Adversely Affecting Public Health in India? Government Terms Media Reports as Fake, Says 'False Information Being Circulated on WhatsApp'.

A selected few countries initially celebrated World Milk Day. However, over the years, the celebration has spread across the world. Today, World Milk Day is celebrated in more than 100 countries, and many celebrations are actually spread across multiple days. We hope that World Milk Day 2023 helps you to recognise, spread and promote the importance of milk in our everyday diet. Happy World Milk Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2023 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).