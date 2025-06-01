World Milk Day is celebrated globally on June 1 to recognise the importance of milk as a universal food and to promote the dairy industry’s contributions to nutrition, agriculture, and the economy. Established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 2001, this day underscores the role of milk in supporting health, especially in children, and in sustaining rural livelihoods worldwide. As we celebrate World Milk Day 2025, share these World Milk Day 2025 quotes, messages, images, sayings, HD wallpapers and greetings.

Milk is a key source of essential nutrients including calcium, protein, potassium, and vitamin B12. It plays a significant role in bone health, muscle development, and overall immunity. Across cultures, milk is consumed in various forms; fresh, fermented, powdered, or processed into cheese, yogurt, and other dairy products. World Milk Day also highlights the work of dairy farmers, processors, and supply chains that bring this nutritious staple to households daily, often under challenging conditions. As you observe World Milk Day 2025, share these World Milk Day 2025, share these World Milk Day 2025 quotes, messages, images, sayings, HD wallpapers and greetings.

World Milk Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Milk Is Like Duct Tape. It Fixes Everything.” Anonymous

Quote Reads: “Everything Gets Better With Milk.” Debasish Mridha

World Milk Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Milk Has Calcium in It. This Can Help You Grow Healthy Teeth and Bones.” John Malam

Quote Reads: “Milk Makes a Complete Diet. Make Sure You Include It in Your Life.”

World Milk Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “No to Milk, No to Nutrition.”

The day is marked by various events such as dairy farm tours, school programs, nutrition workshops, milk donation drives, and promotional campaigns. In recent years, it has also become a platform for advocating sustainable dairy farming practices and reducing the environmental impact of the industry. Social media campaigns often use the hashtag #WorldMilkDay to spread awareness. Whether raising a glass of milk in toast or learning about dairy's nutritional value, World Milk Day celebrates the vital role this simple yet powerful beverage plays in daily life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2025 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).