World Milk Day is an annual event that is observed around the globe on June 1. This international day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 2001. World Milk Day aims to recognise the importance of milk as a global food and also highlights its role in nutrition, sustainable agriculture, and economic development. World Milk Day 2025 falls on Sunday, June 1. This annual event is intended to provide an opportunity to bring attention to activities that are connected with the dairy sector. In this article, let’s know more about Milk Day 2025 date and the history and significance of the annual event. World Milk Day: From Calcium to Hydration, 5 Nutritional Benefits of Milk You Must Know.

World Milk Day 2025 Date

World Milk Day 2025 falls on Sunday, June 1.

World Milk Day 2025 Theme

World Milk Day 2025 theme is ‘Let’s Celebrate the Power of Dairy’

World Milk Day History

World Milk Day was first designated by the FAO in 2001. The date – June 1 was chosen as many countries were already celebrating a milk day during that time of year. This annual global event provides an opportunity to focus attention on milk and raise awareness of dairy’s part in healthy diets, responsible food production, and supporting livelihoods and communities.

World Milk Day Significance

World Milk Day is an important global event that aims to raise awareness about the benefits of milk and to promote the dairy industry's contributions to nutrition and sustainability. This day unites countries, organisations, and communities to recognise and amplify the dairy sector’s impact on sustainable agriculture, economic development, and global health.

Dairy is an accessible, affordable, and nutrient-dense food, and an essential part of balanced diets across the world. World Milk Day focuses on celebrating the vital role dairy plays in delivering quality nutrition to nourish the world.

