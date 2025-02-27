Every year, World NGO Day is celebrated on February 27 in several countries around the world. This annual event honours the contributions of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to society and highlights their efforts to improve the quality of life across the globe. World NGO Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27. It is an internationally recognised day, acknowledged by the European Union, that celebrates and honours the incredible work of over 10 million NGOs and nonprofit organizations worldwide. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year

NGOs play a crucial role in addressing various social, environmental, and humanitarian challenges. This annual global event serves to raise awareness about the impact of these organisations and encourage people to support their missions or get involved in volunteer work. In this article, let's know more about World NGO Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World NGO Day 2025 Date

World NGO Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27.

World NGO Day History

World NGO Day was officially proposed and recognized in 2010. It was declared in 2012 and first observed in 2014 by the UN, EU, Nordic Council leaders, and international organizations. It is acknowledged as an international day by the European Union.

World NGO Day was established in the European Union and envisioned by Latvian-born British social entrepreneur and lawyer Marcis Skadmanis. It was officially proposed by Skadmanis with the support of Civic Alliance Latvia (Member of the Baltic Sea NGO Forum) and recognized on April 17, 2010 by 12 countries of the Baltic Sea NGO Forum in Vilnius, Lithuania.

On April 23, 2012 the World NGO Day was accepted by the Baltic Sea NGO Forum Committee under the German CBSS Presidency at the Humboldt University in Berlin, during the X Baltic Sea NGO Forum: Social Capital for a Sustainable Baltic Sea Region. The first global inaugural event of World NGO day was hosted by the Ministry for Foreign affairs of Finland on February 27, 2014 in Helsinki, Finland.

World NGO Day Significance

World NGO Day serves as an important event to highlight the vital role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in social development, humanitarian efforts, and advocacy for human rights. On this day, various events are held around the world to educate the masses about the impact of NGOs in addressing social, economic, and environmental issues. This annual event inspires and encourages individuals, businesses, and governments to collaborate with NGOs and take efforts to make the world a better place to live in.

