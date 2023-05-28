World No-Tobacco Day is a global celebration that helps people to get closer to their goal of quitting smoking and saying NO to all forms of tobacco consumption. World No-Tobacco Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 31. Every year, on this day, people organize various initiatives and events to help people who want to quit tobacco. Every year, the celebration of World No-Tobacco Day also has a dedicated theme that helps propel this cause. As we prepare to celebrate World No-Tobacco Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, World No-Tobacco Day 2023 theme, how to celebrate World No-Tobacco Day and more. Tobacco Free Youth Campaign: Health Ministry To Launch Pan-India Campaign on May 31 To Prevent Initiation of Tobacco Use Among Youngsters.

When is World No-Tobacco Day 2023?

World No-Tobacco Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 31. This annual observance informs the public about the dangers of using tobacco and the business practices of tobacco companies. The celebration also helps raise awareness about all the things that WHO (World Health Organisation) has been doing to help combat tobacco use and encourage more people to give it up. Ban on Tobacco Products Extended: Sale of Gutkha and Pan Masala To Remain Banned in Tamil Nadu for One Year From May 23.

World No-Tobacco Day 2023 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World No-Tobacco Day revolves around a dedicated theme to help channel and streamline the line of communication worldwide. World No-Tobacco Day 2023 theme is “We need food, Not tobacco”, and was prescribed by WHO to encourage agriculture and farming of food instead of the cash crop - tobacco.

The celebration of World No-Tobacco Day has been one of the 11 official global public health campaigns marked by the WHO since its resolution to observe a “No smoking day” in 1987. The first World No-Tobacco Day was observed on May 31, 1988. Ever since, WHO has been an active advocate for this celebration and has developed and supported several helplines that offer a safe, open and caring space where smokers and tobacco users can seek help to Quit It finally. Here’s wishing World No-Tobacco Day 2023 helps you to encourage those in your life to nub the bud and say No to tobacco finally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2023 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).