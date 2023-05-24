The Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday said that the ban on the manufacture, storage, transport, distribution or sale of chewable food products has been extended in the state for one more year. Notably, the ban on the manufacture, storage, transport, distribution or sale of chewable food products such as Gutkha and Pan masala which contain tobacco and nicotine as ingredients, has been extended in Tamil Nadu for one year from May 23. Gutka, Pan Masala Ban To Remain As Supreme Court Stays Madras High Court Order Quashing State Govt Ban.

Ban on Sale of Gutka and Pan Masala To Remain Tamil Nadu

