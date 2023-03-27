World Piano Day is held on the 88th day of the year, which unites all piano lovers across the globe. The day celebrates the 88 keys on a standard piano, the 'king of musical instruments'. World Piano Day is an annual observance celebrated on March 29 in normal years and March 28 in leap years. The day encourages piano players of all ages and abilities to play the instrument in public spaces and promote the art. As World Piano Day 2023 nears, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the global event. Here Are 11 Interesting Facts About Piano.

History

The piano was invented by Bartolomeo Cristofori of Italy in 1700. It was first called 'clavicembalo col piano e forte', which means an instrument that can play soft and loud noises. Eventually, its name was shortened to the piano. The idea to celebrate the day came from German pianist and composer Nils Frahm in 2015. On Piano Day 2018, Christian Henson of Spitfire Audio launched a website and YouTube channel called Pianobook, dedicated to creating and sharing sampled instruments for free. When Frahm was asked why the world needs a Piano Day, Frahm replied back, "…mostly, because it doesn't hurt to celebrate the piano and everything around it: performers, composers, piano builders, tuners, movers and most important, the listener." Jana Gana Mana on World's Grandest Piano: Video of This Version of India's National Anthem.

Significance

The piano has been used for centuries in several countries as a source of entertainment and hobby. The instrument has a long history of bringing music to life with its beautiful and melodious sound. The day celebrates the beauty of this incredible instrument which is a source of entertainment and joy for people across the world. On World Piano Day, several events, including live concerts, workshops, and seminars, are held to encourage people to learn and play the instrument.

