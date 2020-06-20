While the world has been brought much closer together, thanks to globalization, there are still issues that need to be discussed. One such subject that people need to have a better awareness of is the refugee crisis worldwide. Every year, World Refugee Day is celebrated on June 20, to do just that. World Refugee Day 2020 celebrations are bound to be filled with awareness messages and wishes, quotes, and slogans on refugees that help capture the essence of this commemoration. On this significant day, here we bring you powerful quotes and sayings with images to raise awareness on refugee crisis around the world. World Refugee Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Refugee Crisis Around the World.

World Refugee Day observation aims to celebrate the courage and strength of people who have had to flee their home countries because of conflicts, wars, or persecution and is dedicated to all the refugees around the globe. This day also helps in building empathy and recognizing the resilience of the people in rebuilding their lives. The first World Refugee Day was celebrated on June 20, 2001, around the globe. The celebration marked the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugee. The UN general assembly officially declared World Refugee Day in December 2000, which was earlier known as Africa Refugee day.

Even today, there are millions of refugees who are subjected to violence and persecution and are forced to flee their own homes. World Refugee Day celebrations acknowledge all these sufferings and as we prepare to celebrate this crucial celebration this year, here are some awareness messages and wishes, quotes, and slogans on refugees.

World Refugee Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“To Be Called a Refugee Is the Opposite of an Insult; It Is a Badge of Strength, Courage, and Victory.” — Tennessee Office for Refugees

World Refugee Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“No One Puts Their Children in a Boat Unless the Water Is Safer Than the Land.” — Warsan Shire

World Refugee Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“A Refugee Is Someone Who Survived and Who Can Create the Future.” – Amela Koluder

World Refugee Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Refugees Are Not Terrorists. They Are Often the First Victims of Terrorism.” — António Manuel De Oliveira Guterres

World Refugee Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Refugees Didn’t Just Escape a Place. They Had to Escape a Thousand Memories Until They’d Put Enough Time and Distance Between Them and Their Misery to Wake to a Better Day.” — Nadia Hashimi

World Refugee Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“No One Leaves Home Unless Home Is the Mouth of a Shark.” — Warsan Shire

World Refugee Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“It Is the Obligation of Every Person Born in a Safer Room to Open the Door When Someone in Danger Knocks.” — Dina Nayeri

World Refugee Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“People Floating Like Pollen in Search of More Fertile Soil.” – Andrew Crofts

World Refugee Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A Lasting Solution, the Possibility to Begin a New Life, Is the Only Dignified Solution for the Refugee Himself.” – Poul Hartling

World Refugee Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Displaced Societies Are of Value. Their Issues Are Our Issues.” – Cynthia Basinet

World Refugee Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Urge You to Celebrate the Extraordinary Courage and Contributions of Refugees Past and Present.” – Kofi Annan

Watch Video: World Refugee Day 2020 Quotes

To mark this day every year, there are a variety of activities planned by communities or countries which are led or will involve the refugees. Every year this day is marked with a theme by UNHCR. This year the theme is 'Every Action Counts'. The campaign for 2020 is based on the fact that Everyone makes a difference and every action of individual counts. Everybody contributes to society, including the refugees, to make it a better place, a world that is a more just, inclusive, and equal world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).