World Sanskrit Day 2020, also called Sanskrit Diwas is on August 3. The day is focussed around the ancient Indian language of Sanskrit that incorporates lectures promoting the language. The day is observed every year on Shravana Purnima that is on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Shravan. Sanskrit Diwas not only promotes but also revives the ancient language of India—Sanskrit. You can also participate in celebrating the day by sharing World Sanskrit Day 2020 HD images and Wallpapers downloading for free online. Send these Sanskrit Diwas 2020 photos along with thoughtful messages, wishes and greetings through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition to World Sanskrit Day 2020 HD images and Wallpapers, we also bring you WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the day. World Sanskrit Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Observance That Celebrates the Ancient Indian Language.

Sanskrit is an old Indo-Arya language and is believed to be originated in India around 3500 years ago. There are many legends associated with the language. However, in the written form the origin of Sanskrit language is traced back to the 2nd millennium BCE when the Rig Veda, a collection of hymns was said to be written. The language seems to have lost its significance. Being an ancient language, only a small percentage of the population can speak Sanskrit in India. To promote the language, Sanskrit Divas is celebrated. Create more awareness on the language by sharing World Sanskrit Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages and GIF greetings and celebrate Sanskrit Diwas.

