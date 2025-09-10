World Suicide Prevention Day is an annual health awareness day that is held around the world on September 10 to raise awareness about suicide, its causes, and ways to prevent it. The day is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day for 2024-2026 is ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’. As World Suicide Prevention Day 2025 nears, we have compiled a list of powerful quotes on World Suicide Prevention Day 2025, which you can download and share online with your friends and family members. Take a look at these World Suicide Prevention Day 2025 WhatsApp messages, World Suicide Prevention Day quotes, World Suicide Prevention Day 2025 sayings and photos, which you can send as World Suicide Prevention Day images and wallpapers to friends and others.

The theme this year emphasises the need to prioritise suicide prevention and mental health in policymaking, calling for government action. Changing the narrative requires advocating for policies that prioritise mental health, increase access to care, and provide support for those in need. As per historical records, World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO). World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 Quotes and Powerful Messages: Netizens Share Helpful Videos, Sayings and Posts To Raise Awareness About Suicide Prevention.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Powerful Quotes and Slogans

“You are not alone, even when your mind tells you otherwise.” “Hope is real, help is real — life is worth living.” “One small act of kindness can save a life.” “Suicide doesn’t end the chances of life getting worse; it eliminates the possibility of it ever getting better.” “Your story isn’t over yet; the best chapters are still unwritten.” “Dark times don’t define you, they prepare you for brighter days.” “Every soul matters, every life counts.” “Speak up, reach out — silence can be deadly.” “Struggles are temporary, your life is permanent.” “Together, we can create hope through action.”

The day serves as a reminder that suicide is a serious public health issue, but it is also preventable with timely support, awareness, and care. September 10 each year aims to focus attention on the issue and raise awareness among organisations, governments, and the public, giving a singular message that suicides are preventable.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

