Every year, World Turtle Day is celebrated on May 23 to help people understand the need to protect turtles and tortoises. World Turtle Day celebrations began in 2000 and are sponsored by American Tortoise Rescue. The day was created as a yearly observance to help people celebrate turtles and tortoises and their disappearing habitats. World Turtle Day aims calls for collective human action to help the turtles survive and thrive. Although turtles and tortoises belong to the same family, turtles spend their time near or in water bodies, while tortoises are primarily land creatures. The term ‘World Turtle Day’ is trademarked by Susan Tellem of Malibu, California. Scroll down to know more about World Turtle Day 2023 date, its history and significance, and more. Uttar Pradesh: 34 Fresh Water Turtles Rescued in Gorakhpur; Four Held.

World Turtle Day 2023 Date

World Turtle Day 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 23.

World Turtle Day History

World Turtle Day was founded by the American Tortoise Rescue (ATR), a non-profit organization that is committed to the protection of all turtles and tortoises. The founders of the American Tortoise Rescue are Susan Tellem and Marshall Thompson. The ATR announced that World Turtle Day will be celebrated on May 23 every year. Since then, World Turtle Day has been celebrated by several countries with great enthusiasm. The main aim of the day is to celebrate turtles and take up collective action to protect them and their habitats. Odisha: Over 3 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles Reach Gahirmatha Beach for Mass Nesting.

Significance

World Turtle Day is an important day for tortoise lovers. On this day, the American Tortoise Rescue provides Turtle Day lesson plans and craft projects to encourage teaching about turtles. A study on the effects of biodiversity awareness days listed World Turtle Day as an example of how they increase internet search traffic on the protected species.

