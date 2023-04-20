Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Gorakhpur police arrested four persons here and recovered 34 fresh water turtles from them on Thursday, a senior official said.

SP (City) Krishna Kumar said the four persons caught the turtles from water bodies in the area and they were trying smuggle them to Nepal via Campierganj, about 30 km from Gorakhpur city.

Police arrested them in Mohaddipur under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

The accused were identified as Balister Singh of Deoria, Sugriv Nishad and Babloo Nishad of Gorakhpur and Durgesh Sahini of Sant Kabir Nagar.

Police sent the rescued turtles to Ramgarh Taal (lake) in Gorakhpur for conservation.

