World Wetlands Day 2020: History, Theme and Significance of the Day That Celebrates The Convention of Wetlands

Wetlands (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

World Wetlands Day 2020: If you are thinking about what World Wetlands Day is and why do we even celebrate it, then you need not worry as we have covered for you. Well, to begin with, World Wetlands Day is an international observance event which marks the date of adopting the Convention of Wetlands – an international agreement which was signed at the Ramsar Convention in Iran. When is World Wetlands Day celebrated? What are its history and significance? To find out about World Wetlands Day, read on to know more. World Wetlands Day Special: EPIC Originals Presents Wetlands - Miracles in Mumbai (Watch Video).

However, before you know more about World Wetlands Day, let us understand what a wetland is. As per the Ramsar Convention, “wetlands are areas of marsh or water, whether natural or artificial, with water that is static or flowing, fresh, or salt, including areas of marine water the depth of which at low tide does not exceed six metres.” Some of the common examples are ponds, paddy fields, saltpans etc.

History and Date of World Wetlands Day 2020

Like every year, the World Wetlands will be celebrated on February 2. It was on this day in 1971 when the Convention of Wetlands was adopted. It is an international treaty which is about the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. However, it came into force from 1975. Over 171 countries in the world observe World Wetlands Day.

Theme of World Wetlands Day 2020

The official theme for World Wetlands Day 2020 is ‘Wetlands and Biodiversity’. In 2019, the theme was ‘Wetlands and Climate Change’. In 2018, the theme was ‘Wetlands for a sustainable Urban Future’. Every year there’s a theme adopted by the United Nations which is celebrated the world over.

Importance of World Wetlands Day

Wetlands form a significant part of the ecosystem. It is not only important for the flora and fauna but humans too. It doesn’t stop at that. Wetlands also help in keeping the climate in check, helps in water regulation, which includes water purification and flood control. Wetlands absorb carbon dioxide to do their bit in slowing the global hear warming down and also reduce air pollution. It is a little known fact that wetlands are also known as ‘kidneys of the earth’.

Statistically, wetlands cover only 6% of the earth’s land surface. However, over 40% of all the species of birds and animals survive on it, be it directly or indirectly. Given how climate change is affecting us all – not just environment –the wetlands are disappearing in 3x speed than deforestation. Also, one cannot undermine the fact that over 1 billion make a living through wetlands.

Hence, to celebrate and observe this crucial day is very much important. World Wetlands Day may not be as popular as other international days, but it is surely one of the most important days the UN observes. As February 2 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very “Happy Wetlands Day 2020” and hope you do your bit in the conservation of wetlands.