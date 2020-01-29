World Wetlands Day Special: EPIC Originals Presents Wetlands - Miracles in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Wetlands - Miracles in Mumbai on EPIC Channel (Photo Credits: YouTube)

29 January 2020, Mumbai: On February 2, 1971 a small group of environmentalists signed an international agreement at the Ramsar Convention in Iran - this day came to be known as World Wetlands Day. On this occasion, EPIC Channel – India Ka Apna Infotainment brings a new Original - Wetlands - Miracles in Mumbai continuing the channel’s endeavour to focus on the country’s ecological diversity. EPIC Channel with a legacy of some exceptional innovative content has been a pioneer in curating and creating premium India-centric originals in the past couple of years, redefining the infotainment genre. Regiment Diaries Season 2 Returns On EPIC Channel (Watch Video).

Shot entirely in 4K, Wetlands - Miracles in Mumbai will take the audience across these hidden biological gems in India’s business capital, along with underlining its strong position in coping with the alarming climate crisis. The original – a 40-minute film will be telecast at 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm & 8:30 pm to celebrate the World Wetlands Day, February 2, 2020, on EPIC Channel.

Apart from celebrating to the 58.2 million hectares of mangroves in the country that accounts for 3% of the world’s mangroves, Wetlands - Miracles in Mumbai captures the little nuances of nature’s coast guards that are invaluable carbon sinks, and miraculously countering forces against climate change. A visual treat for nature lovers, this EPIC Special deep-dives into the rich ecosystem of wetlands around Mumbai, introduces some of its unique natives and features experts who elaborate on the role, relevance, and necessity on conserving wetlands.

Commenting on the launch of the film, Tasneem Lokhandwala, Head – Content & Programming, EPIC Channel, said, “Mumbai is always spoken of as the ‘maximum city’ and a ‘concrete jungle’, but few people are aware that it provides diverse habitats to hundreds of migratory birds and aquatic creatures even in congested areas like Andheri and Powai. Wetlands - Miracles in Mumbai will capture the complexity between this city and its surrounding ecosystem, with a never seen before view of Mumbai’s most valuable real-estate – it’s wetlands.” EPIC Channel Announces New TV Show on World’s Largest Postal Service – India Post.

From the majestic Flamingos that make Mumbai their winter home, to lesser-known species of birds like the Bronze-Winged Jacana, White-Breasted Waterhen, Sandpipers as well as the myriad aquatic fauna, Wetlands - Miracles in Mumbai follows the many living beings hidden in plain sight amidst the towering skyscrapers of Mumbai. What an initiative to spread awareness about nature.