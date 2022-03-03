World Wildlife Day is celebrated all over the world on March 3. On December 20, 2013, the United Nations General Assembly in its 68th General Assembly announced to celebrate this day every year on March 3 to make people around the world aware of wildlife protection and to raise awareness of endangered species of flora. Every year people are made aware through different themes to conserve the fauna, species, and other natural objects that are extinct from nature. World Wildlife Day 2022: Date, Theme, History And Significance of The Day That Celebrates Diversity of Life on The Planet.

On this special day, governments around the world organize various awareness campaigns for the protection of wildlife. At the same time, the United Nations General Assembly celebrates this special day with different themes every year. If we talk about the conservation of wildlife in India, then there are many wildlife sanctuaries where their conservation work is being done well. Tourists from all over the world come here to see the creatures like tigers, elephants, rhinos up close. The main objective of naming it as World Wildlife Day is to raise awareness about the wildlife around the world, proposed by Thailand to raise awareness and celebrate the world's wild fauna. The General Assembly was inspired to promote the study of wildlife in various ways including ecological, genetic, scientific, aesthetic. Its purpose can also be said to protect the existence of different fauna and flora species.

More than one million species of animals and plants are on the verge of extinction. According to the monitoring organization IPBES, such a situation has never happened before in the history of humans. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report, there has been a sharp decline in the breeds of animals living in freshwater. Between 1974 and 2018, there has been a decline of about 84 percent. If you are searching for the most famous World Wildlife Day 2022 quotes, then you can stop your search here. We bring you World Wildlife Day 2022 quotes, slogans, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, inspirational sayings, Telegram greetings, and HD images to raise awareness on wildlife protection.

World Wildlife Day 2022 Quote Reads: Wilderness Without Wildlife Is Just Scenery. -Lois Crisler

HD Wallpaper Reads: The Real Wealth of the Nation Lies in the Resources of the Earth – Soil, Water, Forests, Minerals, and Wildlife.” – Rachel Carson

WhatsApp Message Reads: Each Species Is a Masterpiece, a Creation Assembled With Extreme Care and Genius.” – E.O. Wilson

World Wildlife Day Saying Reads: Wildlife Is Something Which Man Cannot Construct. Once It Is Gone, It Is Gone Forever. – Joy Adamson

HD Image For World Wildlife Day Reads: The Continued Existence of Wildlife and Wilderness Is Important to the Quality of Life of Humans. – Jim Fowler

According to a study by Brown University, the number of species is declining 1,000 times faster today than when there were no humans 60 million years ago. This report says that there is a need to take immediate steps to save whatever is left at the moment.

