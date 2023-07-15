Every year on July 15, people around the world observe World Youth Skills Day. This day was established by the UNGA in November 2014 to raise awareness of the importance of youth skill development. The purpose of World Youth Skills Day is to increase public awareness of the importance of giving young people the skills they need to be employable, entrepreneurial, and self-employed. Puducherry CM N Rangaswamy Announces Development of IT Park in Union Territory To Create Job Opportunities for Youth.

World Youth Skills Day 2023 theme is 'Skilling teachers, trainers, and youth for a transformative future'. It draws attention to the crucial role that educators, such as teachers, trainers, and others, play in preparing young people for the workforce and society as a whole. As we commemorate World Youth Skills Day 2023, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, sayings, HD Images and Wallpapers for you to share and spread awareness regarding the importance of youth skills for our society. Youth Unemployment in India Is Climbing Sharply, Says Report.

Numerous institutes of higher learning will host programmes and festivities in honour of World Youth Skills Day 2023. People should seize the opportunity to take part in these programmes in honour of this day and hope for the best results for themselves. For young people, World Youth Skills Day 2023 can be a wonderful platform where they can utilise various developed technology to comprehend various initiatives. Amidst the celebration of World Youth Skills Day 2023, you can share these wishes, quotes, messages, sayings, HD Images and Wallpapers and spread awareness regarding the importance of skilled youth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Learning Any Skill Is Beneficial to Us, and We Should Continue To Learn and Never Stop. World Youth Skills Day Wishes to Everyone.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Practising a Skill Every Day Is the Greatest Approach To Master It. On World Youth Skills Day, Practice Your Skill Wholeheartedly.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Youth Is Full of Vitality and Enthusiasm. The Greatest Time To Learn New Skills Is While You Are Young and Energetic. Let’s Honour World Youth Skills Day by Learning a New Skill.

WhatsApp Message Reads: World Youth Skills Day Reminds You To Pursue Your Ambitions and Put Your Talents to Good Use To Make the World a Better Place.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Winner Is Someone Who Recognises His Inherent Qualities, Develops Them Into Skills, and Then Uses Those Abilities To Achieve His Objectives. Wishes to All on World Youth Skills Day 2023.

Let us all celebrate World Youth Skill Day and place emphasis on providing youth with opportunities to develop appropriate skills for their future endeavours. This will not only help in their personal development but also help the whole society to grow and develop.

