World Youth Skills Day is an annual event that is celebrated globally on July 15. This day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014. The first official observance took place in 2015. This annual event aims to unite people, communities and countries in recognising the potential of young people as agents of peace. It also urges the need to provide the youth with the skills and opportunities to address challenges and contribute to a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future. World Youth Skills Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 15. In this article, let's know more about the World Youth Skills Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Youth Skills Day 2025 Date

World Youth Skills Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 15.

World Youth Skills Day History

In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship. The primary objective of this global event is to promote and advocate for comprehensive skills development for youth to empower them for employment, entrepreneurship, addressing global issues, and realising their full potential.

World Youth Skills Day Significance

World Youth Skills Day holds great significance as the day serves as a platform to engage in dialogue, discussion among youth, educators, employers, and policymakers to close the skills gap facing millions of young people worldwide. This annual event recognises the importance of gender equality in the workforce and promotes opportunities for all. World Youth Skills Day also aims to bridge education-to-employment gaps by focusing on future-ready skills aligned with market needs for a better future.

