Xi Jinping Birthday: Chinese President Turns 67, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Him

Beijing, June 15: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, June 15, 2020, celebrated his 67th birthday. President of the People's Republic of China, Jinping was born on June 15, 1953, in Fuping County, Shaanxi Province. He was born to Xi Zhongxun, who was revolutionary and vice premier, and Qi Xin. Jinping studied chemical engineering at Beijing's Tsinghua University.

Since assuming power, Xi Jinping has introduced several measures to enforce party discipline. His anti-corruption campaign has led to the downfall of many incumbent and retired Communist Party officials, including members of Politburo Standing Committee. On his 67th birthday, Here are some quick facts about him.

Here Are Some Facts About Chinese President Xi Jinping:

Xi Jinping was born in 1953 in Shaanxi province

His father was Zi Zhongxun, who was deputy prime minister of China and was an early partner of Mao Zedong, also known as Chairman Mao.

Being the son of Zhongxun, Xi Jinping is considered to be a "princeling", a term used to describe son or daughter of prominent senior Communist Party officials.

Xi studied chemical engineering at Tsinghua University and holds a doctorate in law.

His wife, Peng Liyuan is a well-known former folk singer in China.

Xi was elected president of China on March 14, 2013

On March 11, 2018, the Chinese parliament made controversial change to controversial change to the country's constitution, paving way for Xi Jinping to stay in power indefinitely.

On March 17, 2018, XI began his second term as president, with no term limits.

This year, the birthday celebrations would be different due to COVID-19 pandemic. China, where the deadly virus emerged, has so far reported 84,229 cases, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker. Last year, Xi Jinping had celebrated his birthday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

