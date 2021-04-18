It is an auspicious time for the Hindu calendar. Many important events are lined up one after another, and devotees are all prepared to observe these days with full devotion. Yamuna Chhath, also called Chaiti Chhath, is here, and the festival marks the day when Goddess Yamuna is believed to have descended on the Earth. This is why the observance is also known as Yamuna Jayanti. It is a four-day festival, but the event is majorly observed on the third day. There are a lot of essential details one must know to observe the Chhath Puja with ease. This is why we bring you Yamuna Chhath 2021 date, shubh tithi, significance and everything you need to know to celebrate the auspicious Chaiti Chhath Puja.

Yamuna Chhath Puja 2021 Date and Shubh Tithi

Chhath Puja is observed twice a year—one in the Hindu month of Chaitra and the other in Kartik after Diwali. Yamuna Chhath Puja or Chaiti Chhath Puja is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Shashthi Tithi in Chaitra month, during Chaitra Navratri. Yamuna Chhath Puja is observed for four days, but the main event is on the third day, which this year falls on April 18. According to the Hindu calendar, the shubh tithi of Yamuna Chhath Puja 2021 begins at 8:32 pm on April 17 and ends at 10:34 pm on April 18.

Yamuna Chhath Puja: Significance and Celebrations

Yamuna Chhath Puja is observed to mark the descent of Goddess Yamuna on the Earth. This is why the day is also referred to as Yamuna Jayanti. She is the wife of Lord Krishna and daughter of Surya Dev (Sun). This is why she is revered by the people of Braj. Yamuna Jayanti is one of the most celebrated festivals in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Devotees wake up before sunrise and bathe in the Yamuna River. A special puja is offered, and they also worship the Sun. In the past years, there were scary photos of devotees offering prayers amid the toxic foams in the polluted Yamuna River. This year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be low-key. Devotees are encouraged to observe the occasion from home. A special food offering, ‘naivedyam’ is also prepared for the goddess.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2021 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).