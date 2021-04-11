Chaitra Navratri 2021 Ghatasthapana will be done on the first day of Navaratri! According to the Panchang, Chaitra month has started. Chaitra month is considered to be the first month of the Hindu New Year. Navaratri falling in Chaitra month is known as Chaitra Navaratri. From the religious point of view, Chaitra Navratri is considered very important. Nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped during the nine days of Chaitra Navratri. It is believed that worshipping the mother lawfully in Chaitra Navaratri eliminates the troubles in life and brings happiness, prosperity and peace. Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes: From 'Om Dum Durgaye Namaha' to 'Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu...' Nav Durga Mantras to Send as 'Happy Navaratri' Messages and Chant for Good Luck, Wealth & Happiness.

Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Samagri

Ghatasthapana is considered to be of special importance during Navratri. According to the Panchang, Ghatasthapana i.e. Kalash will be established on April 13. The Muhurta of Ghatasthapana will be on this day from 05.28 in the morning from 10. 14 in the morning, you can do Ghatasthapana in this Muhurta. Mother Shailputri will be worshipped on the first day of Navratri.

Puja Samagri for Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana

A clay pot, urn, saptadhanya (7 types of grains), soil, water (Ganga water if possible), Kaleva, moli, mango or Ashoka leaves (Pallavas), coconut, Betel nut, akshat (raw whole rice washed and dried), flower and wreath, red cloth, sweets, vermilion & durva

ChaitraNavratri Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi

First of all, place the soil in a vessel with a wide mouth and sow saptadhanya in it. Now fill water in the urn and tie Kalava in its upper part. Place mango or Ashoka leaves on the Kalash. Coconut wrapped in Kalava and then wrap the coconut in a red cloth and place it on the top of the urn and in the middle of the leaves. After completion of Ghatasthapana, continue worshipping Goddess Durga.

Daywise Colour, Devis and Significance of Navratri

April 13 Red (Ghatasthapana/Pratipada): On the first day (Pratipada), devotees install the Kalash, worship the Shailputri form of Maa Durga and wear Red

April 14 Royal Blue (Dwitiya): On the second day (Dwitiya) goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped and people wear royal blue.

April 15 Yellow (Tritiya): On the third day (Tritiya), Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped and yellow is worn.

April 16 Green (Chaturthi): On the fourth day (Chaturthi), the Kushmanda form of Maa Durga is worshipped and green is worn.

April 17 Grey (Panchami): On the fifth day (Panchami), Skanda Mata is worshipped and Grey is worn.

April 18 Orange (Sashti): On the sixth day (Sashti), devotees pray to Goddess Katyayani and wear orange.

April 19 White (Saptami): On the seventh day (Saptami), the Kalaratri form of Durga is worshipped and white is worn.

April 20 Pink (Ashtami): On the eighth day (Ashtami), Maha Gauri is worshipped and devotees wear pink.

April 21 Sky Blue (Navami): On the ninth day (Navami), the Siddhidhatri form of Goddess Durga is worshipped and sky blue is worn.

Navratri is considered to be very special. On April 13 Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the Vasanti Navratri Ashwani Nakshatra Sarvartha will begin with Amrit Siddhi Yoga and will conclude on April 22 Thursday with the Dashami Tithi in Magha Nakshatra and Siddhi Yoga.

