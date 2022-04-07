Every year, the sixth day of Chaitra Navaratri is celebrated as Yamuna Chhath in the Braj regions of Mathura by devotees of Goddess Yamuna. Chaitra Navratri is the second most important Navaratri that marks the beginning of spring/summer. Yamuna Chhath 2022 will be celebrated on April 7 and is also called Yamuna Jayanti. To celebrate this auspicious day, people often share Happy Yamuna Chhath 2022 wishes and greetings, Yamuna Jayanti 2022 messages in Hindi, Happy Yamuna Jayanti WhatsApp status messages and Yamuna Chhath Facebook pictures with their friends and family. Yamuna Chhath 2022 Date: Know Puja Timings, Significance and Celebrations Related to Yamuna Jayanti.

Yamuna Chhath marks the day that Goddess Yamuna descended on Earth. The birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna is taken as an opportunity to share stories and folktales of the significance of Goddess Yamuna in Hindu mythology. Known to be the daughter of the sun god, Yamuna has various associations with Lord Krishna. The most significant being that she was Lord Krishna’s wife. This is why the people of Mathura and Vrindavan celebrate Yamuna Chhath with added enthusiasm and fun.

There are various ways to celebrate Yamuna Chhath. But most commonly, people in the Braj area visit the riverbanks of Yamuna and offer prayers, aartis and shower flowers to Goddess Yamuna to thank her for all she does. Sharing Happy Yamuna Chhath 2022 wishes and greetings, Yamuna Jayanti 2022 messages in Hindi, Happy Yamuna Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, and Yamuna Chhath Facebook Status Pictures is also an integral part of this celebration.

Yamuna Chhath Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Yamuna Chhath Brings In Lots of Luck and Prosperity in Your Home and Success in Whatever You Do. Yamuna Chhath Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Yamuna Chhath Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Yamuna Chhath to You. May the Festival Day Be Full of Celebrations, Happiness and Vibrancy for You.

Yamuna Chhath Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Yamuna Chhath, I Wish All Your Sorrows Come to an End and This Festive Occasion Brings Along New Hope for You. Happy Yamuna Chhath.

Yamuna Chhath Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Yamuna Maa Bless You With Sending You Warm Wishes on the Occasion of Yamuna Chhath.

Yamuna Chhath Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Seek Blessings of Maa Yamuna on the Occasion of Yamuna Chhath for a Prosperous and Successful Year. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Yamuna Chhath.

We hope that these wishes help add to the festivities of Yamuna Chhath 2022. This Yamuna Jayanti celebration is sure to bring peace, calm and happiness to all our lives. Happy Yamuna Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2022 06:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).