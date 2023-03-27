Yamuna Chhath 2023 is celebrated on March 27. This annual celebration falls on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. On the day of Yamuna Chhath, devotees offer their prayers to the banks of the holy river Yamuna. The celebration mainly takes place in the Indian city of Mathura, and it marks the day that Goddess Yamuna descended on Earth. This day is also known as Yamuna Jayanti. To celebrate Yamuna Chhath 2023, people are sure to share Happy Yamuna Chhath 2023 wishes and messages, Yamuna Chhath 2023 greetings, Yamuna Chhath images and wallpapers, Happy Yamuna Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Yamuna Chhath Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Yamuna Chhath or Yamuna Jayanti is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Shashti Tithi in the month of Chaitra. Goddess Yamuna, the wife of Lord Shri Krishna, is revered by the people of Braj, which explains Yamuna Chhath is celebrated mainly by the people of Mathura and Vrindavan. The Chaitra Month Shashti Tithi begins at 16:32 on March 26, 2023, and will go on till 17:27 on March 27, 2023. On the occasion of Yamuna Chhath, people often observe a stringent fast throughout the day and break the fast at the riverbanks of the Yamuna river.

As we celebrate Yamuna Chhath 2023

We hope that Yamuna Chhath 2023 brings with it all the good luck, happiness and prosperity that you deserve.

