Yamuna Chhath, also popularly known as Yamuna Jayanti, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Yamuna. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Yamuna descended on Earth and hence, the day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Yamuna, the holy river. Yamuna Chhath is celebrated on the ‘Sashthi’ (6th day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) during the Hindu month of ‘Chaitra’, which corresponds to the month of March in the Gregorian calendar. Yamuna Chhath 2023 or Yamuna Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, March 27. The festival is celebrated with great fanfare in the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. On this day, people perform Chhath Puja on the banks of the holy river and pray for happiness and prosperity. Here's more to know about the Yamuna Chhath 2023 date, Yamuna Chhath shubh muhurat, rituals, the significance of the festival and more. March 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's List of All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Yamuna Chhath 2023 Date

Yamuna Chhath 2023 or Yamuna Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, March 27

Yamuna Chhath 2023 Timings

The Sashthi Tithi will begin on March 26, 2023, at 3.02 pm and will end on March 27 at 3.57 pm.

Yamuna Chhath Rituals

The festival of Yamuna Chhath falls during the celebrations of the Chaitra Navratri on the sixth day. On this day, devotees wake up early and take a bath in the holy river before sunrise. Traditionally, it is believed that people who take a dip in the holy river of Yamuna, purify their souls and wash off their sins. After taking a dip, Chhath Puja is done dedicated to Goddess Yamuna on the Puja muhurat.

Devotees also observe a strict fast on Yamuna Chhath and break it on the next day after observing all the rituals and performing the Puja. Sweets are prepared and offered to Goddess Yamuna and are then distributed as prasad among people. Devotees also worship Lord Krishna on this day.

Yamuna Chhath Significance

Yamuna Chhath is celebrated especially for the devotees of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Yamuna was the consort of Lord Krishna, and hence this festival holds great significance in the Braj region, Mathura and Vrindavan. The auspicious day of Yamuna Chhath commemorates the descent of Goddess Yamuna on Earth and is therefore celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna.

