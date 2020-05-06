Fitness Coach Guradesh Mann Urges People to Live a Healthy Lifestyle, Says 'Give 1 Hour to Your Body Every Day'

Guradesh Mann

The fitness industry has become a vast field which offers a different range of services and facilities. “Invest in your body now to see the better results tomorrow”, quotes Guradesh Mann. A fitness enthusiast is a prominent name who has been promoting a healthy and fit lifestyle for many years. Hailing from Chandigarh, he is an online fitness trainer and contest prep coach whose aim is to stay fit and keep everyone fit. Since high school and college, Mann was very inclined towards the fitness world.

He did his Bachelor in Physiotherapy in 2010 after which he did an ETGOM Diploma course in Modern Orthopaedic Medicine (Cyriax). Since the last 13 years, Mann is transforming lives by urging people to stay fit and workout. With dreaming about making his mark in the fitness industry, he established his own gym named Fitness Evolution. Besides this, he is also the director and co-founder of AGM Nutrition. He believes that diet and nutrition plays an integral role more than the workout.

He said, “Having a fit toned body is not an overnight process. It takes years to build the physique and a lot of time to maintain it. From 24 hours, all you need to do is give 1 hour to your body every day. Excuses are just the lame reasons of not doing things.” Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Guradesh has converted his home as his gym and he never misses his workout session. “In the quarantine, start working out at home. Do any physical activity at home and eat the right food. Avoid oily food and food with high carbs”, he said. The fitness coach on his Instagram is keeping many interactive live sessions with his followers and he even shares informative content about health and fitness. Guradesh Mann in the last few years have earned a lot of accolades and recognitions.

In 2006, he was awarded Sub Junior Mr Chandigarh Award after which he won the title of Junior Mr Chandigarh in 2007. While in 2008 he was Mr Panchukula, in 2009 he was Mr Chandigarh; both for the 90 kg category. The next year he won Mr Mohali Overall Champion. In the 100 kg category, Guradesh became Mr North India in 2011. Apart from this, he has even represented India in World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship in Budapest and Mumbai in 2013 and 2014 respectively. With having represented the nation in Asian Championships in Seoul and Pune in 2017 and 2018, his latest achievement was in 2019 when he stood 6th at Amateur Olympia in Las Vegas. Currently, Guradesh Mann is spending all his time at home and inspiring people to stay fit by staying indoors.