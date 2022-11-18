Whether you've been feeling low, lately, or it has just been a long while since you got your health analysed, a full-body health checkup is a great way to determine the status of your overall physical well-being. Designed to test a spectrum of your body's biophysical parameters, these checkups can identify early signs of various health issues and provide you with a strategic approach to the best way to take care of your health. Don't know how often you should get a full-body health checkup or which tests it includes? Well, read on to find out!

What Does a Full-body Health Checkup Involve?

Serving as one of the most important aspects of preventive healthcare, full-body checkups assess the overall condition of all the organs and systems in your body to provide an analysis of their functioning and health. While the list of tests included in a full-body checkup may vary, it typically covers the assessment of all essential organs such as the heart, liver, lungs, and kidney.

Usually, a person is required to observe an overnight fast (10-12 hours) before the checkup, which can be scheduled for the morning. It usually includes the collection of urine and blood samples.

For instance, the major tests included in Apollo 24|7’s comprehensive full body checkup include:

Complete blood count (CBC)

Urine routine

Glucose fasting and PP

HbA1c

Lipid profile

Liver function test (LFT)

Kidney function test (KFT)

Thyroid profile (T3, T4, TSH)

Vitamin D total

Vitamin B12

Benefits of Getting a Full-body Health Checkup

When it comes to maintaining your overall well-being, getting a full-body health checkup can be exceptionally beneficial. Here are the primary benefits of these checkups:

Early Diagnosis of Issues

Getting a full-body checkup helps in identifying any issues before they have a chance to transform into irreversible illnesses. It enables healthcare providers to detect any indications that you might be unaware of, helping them detect the early signs of serious life-threatening diseases and prevent their progression. Managing a disease when it's still in an early stage can significantly increase the chances of effective treatment and full recovery.

Manage Genetic Conditions

Numerous genetic illnesses can be passed down in the family. Heart diseases, psychological issues, and diabetes are listed among the most common genetic issues prevalent in people. Getting regular full-body health checkups is quite helpful in not only monitoring the progression of such conditions but also in their proper management.

Saving Money on Treatment

Nobody likes doctor visits. However, going to the doctor for preventive healthcare is a much better alternative to visiting for treatment. Getting a full-body health checkup costs a nominal amount and can help you deal with an issue before it becomes serious. If such issues are not detected in time, then they can lead to huge medical bills in the future.

Who Should go for a Full-body Health Checkup and How Often?

As discussed above, there are numerous benefits to getting regular full-body health checkups. Anyone who wishes to take charge of their health should seek a comprehensive assessment of their body's major systems. Those at or over the age of 30 should go for annual full-body medical checkups. On the other hand, those at an increased risk of developing health problems, like senior citizens, can get a full-body checkup done every six months.

Getting a full-body health checkup is one of the best ways of being aware of whether or not there is a problem and eliminating any issues before they have a chance to do any real damage. After all, prevention is always better than cure, right?