The Fourth of July holiday is inching closer, and you've got to be in the festive fever before the big day arrives. Be it the gifts that you want to send to your loved ones or the dishes that you want to prepare for hosting a flavourful dinner; it's essential that you start your preparations for your celebration to be as lit as you want it to be! As you observe US Independence Day on July 4, Monday, here are the six side dishes that you must prepare to make your scrumptious meal a bit more delicious. Fourth of July 2022 Dessert Recipes: From Patriotic Strawberries to Cheddar Apple Pie, Easy Delicacies To End Dinner on a Sweet Note!

While the traditional hot dogs, burgers, and barbecues are a must for your dinner party, some veggie skewers or sliced salads can add a tasty charm to your meal and make your guests feel that they are special. Don't worry, the side dishes that we've for you won't take up your precious holiday time as they're easy to prepare yet amazing to eat. Take some inspiration from these best Fourth of July 2022 side dishes to prepare and serve them with your delectable meal. Fourth of July 2022 Greetings: USA Independence Day Wishes, and Images For The Annual Celebration of Nationhood.

1. Strawberry Shortcake Kabobs

Just adding a sweet fruit like strawberry to a skewer with some shortcake cubes can give you the delight that you've been looking for. Drizzle it with white or milk chocolate and bring the much-needed sweetness to your barbecue.

Strawberry Shortcake Kabobs Representative Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

2. Red, White & Blue Caprese Salad

Your custom combination of the three colours can be done right with this fantastic salad that's an absolute cherry on top. Prepare a patriotic Caprese salad with some cherry tomatoes, blueberries and mozzarella topped with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Red, White & Blue Caprese Salad Representative Image (Photo Credits: Raw Pixel)

3. Ranch-Style Beans

If you're looking for something spicy to cook for your relatives, these beans can be the perfect option for you to prepare something easy, tasty and savoury. What a lovely collation of nutrition filled with taste!

Ranch Style Beans Representative Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

4. Potato Romanoff

Serve your potatoes in a decent yet distinct style with some cottage cheese, sour cream, minced onion and cheddar cheese. It can be your last-minute rescue to pair something nice with your grilled chicken or meat.

Potato Romanoff Representative Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

5. Arugula Berry Citrus Salad

Your garden party definitely needs some colour, and this citrus salad can be the best side dish for you to greet your friends. The tantalizing mix of juicy berries, veggies, citrus fruit, almonds and some lime water can be the refreshment to your delightful evening.

Berry Citrus Salad Representative Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

6. Mexican Pasta Salad

How can we miss pasta when we talk about side dishes and starters! It's time to enjoy some pasta that's cooked with corn, beans, greens and tomatoes. Don't forget to add some ranch dressing to your appetizing Mexican salad.

Mexican Pasta Salad Representative Image (Photo Credits: Raw Pixel)

We're sure that your dinner meet-up will be a blast if you serve these scrummy side dishes with whatever you're cooking up! Be a trendy traditional by adding these food items to your specially-prepared summer menu and make the Fourth of July 2022 memorable.

